The Exile Project (Cheap Trick tribute), The Low Czars
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Hello there, ladies and gentlemen! After tackling classic albums such as Exile on Main Street, The Beatles (aka, the White Album), and Pet Sounds, The Exile Project is back. Come on, Come on to High Noon Saloon to see some of Madison's finest pay tribute to Cheap Trick's Live At Budokan. There will be no surrender once the clock strikes ten.
Featuring:
Negative Example
The Delicate Delegate
Jeff Burkhart
Something to Do
Anna Wang
Forro' Fo' Sho
The Fauxtons
Suspect
Treemo
Tiny Band
Ginny Kincaid
BanJovi
Imaginary Watermelon
Ryan Gronli