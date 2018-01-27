The Exile Project (Cheap Trick tribute), The Low Czars

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Hello there, ladies and gentlemen! After tackling classic albums such as Exile on Main Street, The Beatles (aka, the White Album), and Pet Sounds, The Exile Project is back. Come on, Come on to High Noon Saloon to see some of Madison's finest pay tribute to Cheap Trick's Live At Budokan. There will be no surrender once the clock strikes ten.

Negative Example

The Delicate Delegate

Jeff Burkhart

Something to Do

Anna Wang

Forro' Fo' Sho

The Fauxtons

Suspect

Treemo

Tiny Band

Ginny Kincaid

BanJovi

Imaginary Watermelon

Ryan Gronli

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
