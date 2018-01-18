Exit Strategy
Forward Theater Company
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Wisconsin Premiere!
The no-holds-barred story of a Chicago public high school slated for closure at the end of the year. The impending shut-down causes tensions in the school’s already volcanic neighborhood to rise to the breaking point, but a small group of teachers launch a last-minute battle to save their school. Over the course of the year, they put their careers, their future and their safety in the hands of a fast-talking administrator who comes on strong: but might actually have no clue what he’s doing.
“At once poetic, political, sad, funny, timely, complex and compassionate… a thrilling, beautiful new play.” — Chicago Tribune
By Ike Holter
Directed by Marti Gobel
Talkbacks will take place following Thursday & Sunday performances.
1/18-2/4, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 1/27 & 2/3. $48-$20.