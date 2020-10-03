Explore History

press release: Take a walk through history as we explore the natural and cultural past of Verona and learn about the indigenous peoples who stewarded these lands. Co-led by Jesse Charles from the Verona Area Historical Society and archaeologist Paul Reckner from the Wisconsin Historical Society. At Sugar River Wildlife Area Davidson Unit.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.