EXPO Empathy Action Day

press release: At the end of the month, EXPO will lead an effort to build awareness about issues that are very important to the Transformational Justice Campaign. The "Days of Empathy" are being done in concert with actions all around the country that week.

Madison Day, LIVE! IN-PERSON! Tuesday, March 29, 9:00-3:00, Room 300SE of the Capitol

Register here (please sign up in advance): March 29 Madison Day

The day will include gathering/orientation/ training, an inspiring keynote speaker visits to legislators, lunch, and t-shirts.

EXPO and WISDOM leaders will gather at 9:00 am in Room 300SE of the Capitol. The main emphasis of the training and the visits will be:

To encourage legislators NOT to support the proposed constitutional amendment that would set a mandatory minimum bail for certain people, regardless of whether or not they pose a risk.

To encourage legislators TO support Unlock the Vote legislation, which would restore voting rights to people when they return home from prison.

There is no cost for the day.

Led by people who are directly impacted, EXPO is committed to dismantling all systems that support mass incarceration and excessive supervision. We are dedicated to creating just systems with policies that build healthy families and safe communities.