ONLINE: Expungement Clinic

press release: Is your Wisconsin criminal record hurting your job search?

Did you know that you may be eligible to have certain convictions expunged or certain arrests removed from your record?

Do you live in Dane County?

The Urban League of Greater Madison, Foley & Lardner, Legal Action of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers will hold a free Expungement Clinic on Wednesday, January 27 & Thursday, February 25. Each attendee will receive

FREE criminal record reviews with an attorney.

Advice regarding your eligibility for arrest removal and correction; expungement; and pardon.

Assistance with paperwork and filing court documents IF eligible.

Information about your rights related to employment and criminal records.

Advice for answering job application and job interview questions about your background.

Job leads & information about FREE career training opportunities.

Pre-registration is required

Space is limited, so we encourage to sign up right away.

Jan. 27 Register

Feb. 25 Register

Or call (608) 729-1200 to register