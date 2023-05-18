Extended Hands Pantry Grand Opening

media release: Extended Hands Pantry is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new indoor space at Lighthouse Church and School. The new space, made possible by the generous donations of several local Madison-area churches, individual donors, foundations, and businesses, will provide culturally sensitive and nutritious food to families in need across the Madison area.

The Grand Opening will be held on May 18, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at 6402 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by contractor CG Schmidt, followed by tours of the new pantry, and blessings from the religious leaders of several area congregations. El Gran Taco Gato, a local taco truck, will be onsite making fresh tacos for attendees to enjoy.

"We are delighted to move our mobile food pantry into this beautiful new space at Lighthouse Church and School. Our pantry’s shoppers struggle every day to put food on the table that reflects their culture and preferences. With our new indoor space, we can offer the basic respect and dignity to our families of being able to select their own food," said founders Andy and Jenny Czerkas. "The opening of our new pantry space is the result of incredible generosity from those in Madison concerned for their neighbors. We are so very, very grateful for their big hearts that, surely, reflect the Heart of God."

Donors and prospective volunteers are invited to attend the Grand Opening, tour the new pantry, and learn more about Extended Hands Pantry's mission to fight hunger in the Madison community in partnership with Lighthouse Church and School.

Marcio Sierra Jr., senior pastor at Lighthouse said, “Since moving to our new location at 6402 Schroeder Rd. in 2017, Lighthouse Church and School has had a desire to start a food pantry to help the many immigrant and low-income families that we serve in the community. This partnership between Lighthouse Church and Extended Hands is a testimony of the great things we can do for the community if we work together.”

Lighthouse Church and School alongside Extended Hands Pantry invites the Madison community to join them in celebrating this important milestone and to support their ongoing efforts to provide nutritious food and resources to families in need.

For more information about Extended Hands Pantry, please visit their website at extendedhandspantry.org. Phone: (608) 555-1234 Email: info@extendedhandspantry.org