× Expand Chicago-based comedian and entrepreneur Janice V. Rodriguez.

press release: Join us as we continue our virtual celebration of women in comedy with ExtraAFComedy Online! This week we have your host Janíce Rodriguez, Amethyst Barron, Priya Guyadeen, Holly Shaw (ABC) & Brooklyn Jones (OWN, BET & TruTV)

Tickets are free, but RSVP for link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 160868539131