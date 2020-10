press release: ExtraAFComedy is a comedy show presented by Lady Laughs Comedy. We prioritize women and LBTQ+ comedians.

On this show we welcome some incredible talent. This week we have Divya Gunasekaran from NYC hosting, with Lin Sun (Los Angeles), Susan Wolfe (Los Angeles), Arleita Hall (Chicago) and Aliya Kanani (Toronto)!

https://www.facebook.com/events/370297313976868

$7.99 ($4.99 early bird).