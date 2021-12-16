ONLINE: Extra Innings: A Look Back

press release: The American Family Insurance DreamBank is honored to bring together two individuals who have fearlessly led teams and reached monumental moments in their dream journey: baseball icon and Hall of Fame inductee, Derek Jeter, and Chair and CEO of American Family Insurance, Jack Salzwedel. Join us for this fireside chat as they share their perspectives on defining moments and peak dream achievements, building legacies, and empowering those who come next.

Derek Jeter is an award-winning baseball legend whose 20-year career at shortstop has not only broken baseball records – but also served as the inspiration for his team, and countless others, to dream and achieve as champions. A member of the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame, Derek has continued to serve as a respected leader in the baseball world, becoming CEO and part owner of a professional team in 2017. Throughout his acclaimed career, Derek’s passion for positive change has always extended far beyond the baseball diamond – especially with the transformative work of his Turn 2 Foundation, an initiative that encourages young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and “Turn 2” healthy lifestyle choices. Similar to American Family, Derek believes one of the most important things you can do as an accomplished dreamer is to give back and support others by creating new pathways and opportunities for future generations.

Jack Salzwedel is the presiding CEO of American Family Insurance. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2021, the company celebrates Jack’s vision and leadership, which transformed the nearly 95-year-old organization in extraordinary ways. Throughout his career at American Family, Jack has cultivated a company culture that values and invests in customer experience, diversity and inclusion, data science, artificial intelligence, and venture capital investments, all of which have helped establish American Family as a Fortune 300 enterprise.

Join us for a dynamic dialogue as these two fearless leaders reflect on their careers and share their experiences on dreaming big, leadership, making every moment count, and the bravery of dreaming about what comes next. This conversation will be hosted by American Family’s Vice President of Marketing, Sherina Smith. The event will premiere on Zoom.