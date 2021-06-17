ONLINE: F-35s Out of Our Skies

media release: Join CODEPINK, Safe Skies Clean Water, Peace Action Wisconsin, Interfaith Peace Working Group and more for an online event to discuss why we oppose F-35's in our community. RSVP to join the online event.

The F-35 jet is the most expensive program in the Pentagon's history, projected to cost trillions of dollars over the next decade.

Beyond the appalling cost for a jet that doesn't work, people have opposed the F-35 program since their inception because of the very real threat they pose to the health and well-being of local communities where these jets are manufactured and fly.

At this event, we'll screen Jet Line: Voicemails from the Flight Path. This is a 12-minute film described as “a poetic portrait of a community plagued by war machines, documenting untenable conditions in a small city once voted one of the best places to live in America.”

After the film screening, we'll hear from local community activists in Wisconsin and Vermont who oppose the F-35 program. Participants will hear about safety and environmental concerns AND how they can get involved in the campaign to oppose dangerous F-35's.

Event Co-Sponsors: Safe Skies Clean Water, Peace Action Wisconsin, Interfaith Peace Working Group, Madison Environmental Justice Organization, Poor People's Campaign WI, Eken Park Resistance, 350 MKE, Family Farm Defenders.