Fabu, Sherry Lucille, Catrina J. Sparkman

media release: Arts and Literature Laboratory welcomes Poet Fabu, Sherry Lucille, and Catrina J. Sparkman for a reading of their recent work on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Poet Fabu will read from We Eat to Remember: Soul Food Poetry, a book of poems about the history, culture and joy connected to the foods Black people eat, why we eat specific foods and also the ways we eat them as well.

Sherry Lucille will read from her most recent novel, Falling, as well as from her Love Trilogy (Love Changes, Love Dreams, and Love Promises) as those novels relate to her new release.

Catrina J. Sparkman will read from Passing Through Water, a modern-day telling of the Book of Hosea, and the first book in her Redemption Price series.