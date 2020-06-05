ONLINE: Facebook Friday Live

press release: Join the Chazen every other Friday for a Facebook Live presentation by one of our curators or other staff members about their role at the museum.

On Friday, June 5, preparator John Berner will discuss the topic of what a preparator is and the type of work they do. He’ll explain how exhibitions are developed from a practical standpoint in collaboration with an artist, including the various elements of Anwar Floyd-Pruitt’s Panzcenko Prize MFA exhibition (scheduled for fall 2020).

Through demonstrations of some of the experimentation that goes into fabricating materials and structures for exhibitions, Berner will offer a behind the scenes peek into how a show goes up, and some of the tricky aspects of trying to develop ideas from home.