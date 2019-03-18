press release: The Center for Railroad Photography & Art, located on the west side of Madison, WI and the Fitchburg Senior Center are excited to announce the traveling exhibition Faces of Railroading: Railroading and the Making of Madison and Dane County. The exhibit looks at the historic role railroad workers have played in Dane County through compelling images of the past and present. In addition, the exhibit explores the changing geography of Madison in relation to the railroads. This show seeks to bring greater awareness of and appreciation for the railroad retirees and laborers who have significantly contributed to Madison's development. The exhibit consists of thirty-six matted and framed photographs with accompanying labels, as well as one introductory panel that provides a brief overview of the show and information about the Center. The exhibit will be on display at the Senior Center starting March 18 through mid-May. Come and experience this great piece of Madison history!