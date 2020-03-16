Faces of Railroading: Railroads and the Making of Madison and Dane County

press release:March 16 – April 11

This traveling exhibition looks at the historic role railroad workers have played in Dane County through compelling images of the past and present. In addition, the exhibit explores the changing geography of Madison in relation to the railroads. This show seeks to bring greater awareness of and appreciation for the railroad retirees and laborers who have significantly contributed to Madison's development.

The exhibit consists of thirty-six matted and framed photographs with accompanying labels. The Center for Railroad Photography & Art (www.railphoto-art.org) and the Verona Public Library have collaborated to present this exhibition. This exhibition is free and open to the public.