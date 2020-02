press release: Two brothers who love to play music and rock out. We play plenty of classic rock, country, and a few originals too. Come check out one of our shows and give love to a couple of local musicians. Facetious played the Meyer Barn in 2019 and we welcome them back for a special Friday night show!

Tickets: $5. Order online at www.mainstreetmusicmore.com or if you would like to prepay in store please stop into Main Street Music during our open hours. Limited seating - tickets at door day of show based on availability. Please let us know your coming by confirming thru this facebook event with the number of people you'll be bringing: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2670902079625904/