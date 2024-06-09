The Fae & Fantasy Bazaar
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: If you love our Dark Holiday Bazaar, then you definitely won't want to miss out as Crucible presents The Fae & Fantasy Bazaar!
Join us Sunday, June 9th for this awesome event featuring an incredible lineup of talented artists, vendors, and crafters. We'll have fantastical performers to entertain you throughout the day and you just might spot some of the fae wandering about too.
So don your elf ears, put on your fairy wings, grab your cloak (or not, it's definitely not required) and come check out The Fae & Fantasy Bazaar!
1:00pm - 5:00pm
$5 at the door (No cover for children under 12)
The vendor application deadline has passed. We are not accepting additional vendors at this time.
---
Please Welcome our incredible vendors:
Cryptic Requiem Creations
The Art of Dena Tullis
Meredith Dillman Fantasy Art
Bleak Boutique
Vazka Apothecary
Phantom Nagini Creations
Divine Construction LLC
Unicornicopia
Arttaysia, LLC
Green Dolphin Jewelry
Crista Crochets
ABeadedFantasy
Kitten Crochet 'N Such
GoofGore
Lacey Jane’s Designs
Veritable Vintage
Memento Moira
Witch Queen Workshop
Cain’s Creations
Mare and James
Livvy's Little Laboratory
Archimedes Azure Creations