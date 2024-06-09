media release: If you love our Dark Holiday Bazaar, then you definitely won't want to miss out as Crucible presents The Fae & Fantasy Bazaar!

Join us Sunday, June 9th for this awesome event featuring an incredible lineup of talented artists, vendors, and crafters. We'll have fantastical performers to entertain you throughout the day and you just might spot some of the fae wandering about too.

So don your elf ears, put on your fairy wings, grab your cloak (or not, it's definitely not required) and come check out The Fae & Fantasy Bazaar!

1:00pm - 5:00pm

$5 at the door (No cover for children under 12)

The vendor application deadline has passed. We are not accepting additional vendors at this time.

---

Please Welcome our incredible vendors:

Cryptic Requiem Creations

The Art of Dena Tullis

Meredith Dillman Fantasy Art

Bleak Boutique

Vazka Apothecary

Phantom Nagini Creations

Divine Construction LLC

Unicornicopia

Arttaysia, LLC

Green Dolphin Jewelry

Crista Crochets

ABeadedFantasy

Kitten Crochet 'N Such

GoofGore

Lacey Jane’s Designs

Veritable Vintage

Memento Moira

Witch Queen Workshop

Cain’s Creations

Mare and James

Livvy's Little Laboratory

Archimedes Azure Creations