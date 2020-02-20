Fair Indigo Pop-up

press release: Fair Indigo - a Madison-based ethical + sustainable clothing company - is hosting a pop up shop at Crescendo Espresso Bar @ Hilldale Mall. Get an in-person look at our most versatile clothing collection yet. We'll have an assortment of styles on hand to touch and try on + a special 20% discount on purchases and preorders made during the event!

The Fair Indigo team will be there to answer your questions, take feedback, and maybe even model our favorite pieces of the season. This event is free + open to the public.

More about Fair Indigo: After years in the apparel industry, a small group of us started Fair Indigo because we knew there was a better way to do business. To create modern, quality clothes while paying the good people who make them a fair and living wage. Instead of racing to the bottom, we help lift people up. Fair Indigo is a Madison-based ethical + sustainable clothing company.

https://www.facebook. com/events/2809918115767481/