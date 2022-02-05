ONLINE: Fair Maps Activist Training

press release: As we move into the next phases of the redistricting process, Fair Maps Coalition wants to make sure that our volunteers and passionate friends are equipped to handle the fight. We must hold our politicians, our candidates, and our courts accountable to deliver fair maps for all of Wisconsin.

If you’re up for continuing in this movement, to organize with us and to learn more about the next phases of the fight, register for this Fair Maps Activist Training now.

Saturday, February 5, 2022 - Day-long training (8:30 am-4:30 pm)

Saturday, February 26, 2022 - Half-day check in (9 am-noon)

Format: Four interactive virtual sessions

Building our power

Engaging people in the movement

Messaging/narrative

Strategic planning

No fee. Materials provided.