RSVP for Fair Meadows Birding Day

media release: Come enjoy Fair Meadows Sanctuary during this monthly open house birding day! This 374 acre sanctuary and State Natural Area has many trails and habitats to explore. During this Birding Day, attendees can grab a map, wipe their boots, and hit the trails independently. No guided walks are provided.

Registration is required by noon on July 8. Directions and instructions will be sent to your email soon after you register.

Please note that Fair Meadows Sanctuary & SNA is closed for general public access. This is an opportunity to access the property, which is closed to the public unless pre-arranged or on a field trip.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADER: None, this event involves independent exploration

RAIN DATE: None. If it’s raining, participants can visit if they wish on the day of the event but the event will not be rescheduled. Look for the monthly birding day in the following month!

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

All birders and nature enthusiasts, including children, welcome!

Trails are primarily gravel driveway, mowed grass, and packed dirt. Trails can be wet and muddy depending on weather.

There are no bathrooms or drinking fountains on site.

Not Accessible by public transportation

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, but there is no limit to participation.