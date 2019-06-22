Fair Trade Comedy Hour

press release: This month Fair Trade Coffee House is bringing you one of the dopest lineups ever seen for our monthly showcase featuring comics from Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Minneapolis and Chicago!!

For those who've never been before this is a free monthly comedy showcase hosted by one of Madison's top rated coffeshops on State Street brought together by local comedian and musician, Glenn Widdicombe. The show strives to bring together a unique lineup of comedians every month to fill a space usually filled with studious silence and quiet contemplation with roaring laughter.

This show will be featuring: Nick Ledesma, Jamie Shriner, Merrit Landsteiner, Ben Hofman, Raegan Niemela, Kristin Lytie and Adam McShane

Show starts at 7, but make sure to get there early to get good seats.

Event page: https://www.facebook. com/events/2819862168083991/