ONLINE: Fair Trade Holiday Festival

× Expand Cameron Gillie Items from the 2019 Fair Trade Holiday Festival.

press release: Looking for unique, socially responsible, handmade gifts this year? If so, you can shop all your favorite vendors at the 24th Annual Fair Trade Holiday Festival. In true 2020 style, this year’s virtual festival will be held online during the entire month of November. Specially selected, fair trade businesses will be featured all month long. There will be hundreds of fairly-traded, international products for you to choose from-- the handiwork of weavers, knitters, metal-workers, wood-carvers, and creative artists from around the world. Vendors will offer Fair Trade clothing, toys, foods, yarn, jewelry, books, cards, masks, ornaments, baskets and home goods. This year you can shop from the comfort and safety of your home AND find unique gifts that support your values.

Celebrating its 24th year, as your worker-friendly alternative, the Fair Trade Holiday Festival will take place November 1-30. For more information visit: www.fairtrademadison.org