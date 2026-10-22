media release: Welcome to Madison's Fair Trade Holiday Festival! We're at Monona Terrace again! Next door to the Dane County Farmers Market.

December 5, 2026, 8am-3pm

Let us be your holiday shopping resource for all your gift giving needs. All vendors have been vetted to ensure their products are ethically and humanely produced.

This year give gifts that align with your values.

​Click over to see our amazing vendors!