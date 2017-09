press release: Seeking unique, socially responsible and fashionable Fair Trade Gifts that your friends and family will love? Join us at Madison’s 21st Fair Trade Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 9am to 4pm at Monona Terrace. Choose from thousands of fairly traded international products. With featured items from SlaveFree Madison’s Fashion Show: “Saving the World, One Accessory at a Time”.

Free admission.