Fairy Tale Brunch
Blackhawk Country Club 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: An enchanting afternoon for the little one in your life! Enjoy a gourmet brunch buffet, crafts, coloring, live ballet performances, fairy tale characters, and face painting. Costumes are encouraged at this activity-filled, magical event. Perfect for children up to age 8. $30 adults, $20 child, Free for children 2 and under
Fundraisers, Kids & Family