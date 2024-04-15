media release: Join the IVE Team for School of Democracy's session on April 15 from 6:30-7:30 pm via Zoom for Faith Communities and Elections led by Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice to learn more about how faith communities and leaders can play a role in electoral cycles and civic engagement.

Who is this training for?

Organizers, Faith Leaders, Executive Directors, Presidents, Board Members, Digital Organizers and any other person within WISDOM, its affiliates or partner organizations

Beginners passionate about organizing

Leaders with a commitment to protecting our democracy

People who have an interest in electoral politics

Anyone interested in strengthening their digital skills

For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.