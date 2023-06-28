Faith Community Stands with LGBTQ+ Community

media release: Dear Friends,

The Human Rights Campaign has declared a national state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community, in the wake of increasing attacks, legislatively and otherwise, on the community.

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice is organizing a faith response in support of the LGBTQ+ community in the form of an open letter, which we will release in a press conference at First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Avenue, Madison, on June 28 at 10:00am. We chose June 28 as it is the date of the Stonewall Riots. Please read the letter here and then use this form to sign on, by June 25, as clergy, faith leaders, and people of faith. Then join us at First Baptist on June 28 at 10:00 am and show faith support for our LGBTQ+ siblings.

Speakers:

· Reverend Tim Schaefer, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Madison

· Reverend David Hart, Pastor, Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, Madison

· Rabbi Betsy Forester, Rabbi, Beth Israel Center, Madison

· Rev. Selena Fox, Senior Minister and High Priestess, Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld

· Rev. Jason Mack, Pastor, Underwood Baptist Church, Wauwatosa

· Rev. Julie Wilson, Pastor, Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison

· Megin McDonell, Executive Director, Fair Wisconsin

· Minister Vica-Etta Steel, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison

For questions, contact Rabbi Bonnie Margulis at wifaithvoices4justice@gmail.com.