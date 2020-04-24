RSVP for Faith-Labor Breakfast

press release:Tues. April 28, 8:00 am Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham St.)

Join Worker Justice Wisconsin for this celebration of the 20th Annual Breakfast, followed by the South Central Federation of Labor’s Workers’ Memorial Day Remembrance.

Our keynote speaker, Alexis Herman, was the first African American secretary of labor, and has been a tireless champion for the important role of diversity in society and the workplace. As secretary, she focused on a prepared workforce, a secure workforce, and quality workplaces. She led the effort to institute a global child labor standard and launched the most aggressive unemployed youth initiative since the 1970s. Under her tenure, unemployment in the country reached a thirty-year low, and witnessed the safest workplace record in the history of the Department of Labor. Alexis Herman’s actions as secretary were a reflection of her understanding of the needs of America’s workers and the challenges they faced as this nation approached the 21st Century.

BREAKFAST TICKETS ARE $50, AND INCLUDE A FULL, HOT BREAKFAST (SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE, PANCAKES, HASH BROWNS, FRUIT AND COFFEE) PLUS A YEARLY MEMBERSHIP IN WORKER JUSTICE WISCONSIN. YOUR SUPPORT MAKES THE DIFFERENCE FOR THE PROGRAMS WE PROVIDE!

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS: (ALL SPONSORS RECOGNIZED IN OUR PROGRAM AND ANNUAL REPORT)

PLATINUM - $2,000; GOLD - $1,000 (PLATINUM AND GOLD SPONSORS GET A TABLE FOR 8) SILVER – $500 (SILVER SPONSORS GET 4 TICKETS); BRONZE - $100 (1 TICKET)

LEAD SPONSORSHIP: $5000

