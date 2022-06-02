Faiths Connect for Climate Action

media release: Faith-filled folks from Dane County’s churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples are gathering to take action to save Earth for future generations. Our second virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 7:00-8:30 pm via Zoom. This time we’ll dive deep into how members of sustainability teams can: 1) talk to others about climate change, 2) educate their faith community, 3) recruit for their green team, 4) advocate for better climate policy, 5) recycle and deal with plastics, or 6) work for environmental justice. We’ll start with a couple of short, uplifting video clips by Katharine Hayhoe, author of Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. And then we’ll break into 6 groups, starting with a short introduction by an expert in each of the six areas, followed by conversation about our various efforts. Come and get new ideas for your team at this free event.

Members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Madison's Faith Community Engagement Team and the Wisconsin Creation Care Ambassadors are working together to host this free, virtual event. We encourage you to invite members of your team and other interested people to join us. Please register here. Questions: email Trudi Jenny, trudi.jenny@gmail.com.