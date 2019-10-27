press release: It's the only 15K in the Madison area and the perfect way to train for your later fall half or full marathon! The 26th annual race starts and ends in Warner Park. The course includes some gently rolling hills and is run mostly on asphalt with a small stretch of grass. Runners have the choice of individually running 15K or forming a 3x5K relay team. The best part? It's only $15/person when you pre-register!

A majority of race proceeds benefit the American Parkinson Disease Association - Wisconsin Chapter.