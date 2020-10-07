RSVP for Fall Color Photography

press release: Fall in Wisconsin is a great time for photography, whether it is landscape, macro photography or scenic subjects because of the wonderful color changes in our trees and plants. We will discuss highlighting colors in our outdoor photography in this rapidly changing season. We will also cover composition, image editing, and how to achieve the best results in our photographic captures and end images. After the classroom portion, we will go outside and photograph the spectacular gardens in their fall colors. Suggested equipment: Any camera or equipment you normally shoot with.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 17, 12-3 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 7

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $56/$45 member