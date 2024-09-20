Fall Equinox Festival

× Expand Kristi Nowitzke Photography Gin Mill Hollow

media release: As part of Gin Mill Hollow's tenth anniversary summer celebration, the Americana-jamband from Madison will be hosting two music and camping events at The Vines, a beautiful vineyard in the rolling hills of southern Wisconsin just outside of the Sauk Prairie area. The Summer Solstice Shakedown will take place June 21-22 featuring the all-star Grateful Dead tribute band Seaside Zoo, as well as John Till, Derek Ramnarace of Old Soul Society, Tim and Sheryl Hall, Jazz Hams, and of course your host, Gin Mill Hollow. The Fall Equinox Fest taking place Sept 20-21 will feature The Earthlings, Mike and Friends, Wise Jennings, Jules and the Jems, more Jazz Hams, and even more Gin Mill Hollow! The band is extremely happy to bring some of the mid-west's best talent to the Sauk Prairie area and can't wait to spend some time in the vineyard with our favorite people.

Tickets are available now via Qrack Tickets (https://qracktickets.com/gin- mill-hollow), a ticketing platform created by Gin Mill Hollow bassist and tech savant Mark Norman as a way of circumventing the high fees associated with the larger ticketing agencies. Three ticket types are available: day passes, weekend passes which include the Friday night pre-party for each event, and a 'Season Pass' which grants access to both weekend events at a discounted price. Each ticket has only $1 in service fees, saving music fans more of their hard-earned money.

Sponsorship opportunities are available now! Support from the community is vital in continuing the mission to bridge artists and fans through the language of music and sponsorships will provide brand visibility throughout southern Wisconsin all summer long. Financial support goes directly to premier artists and production, ensuring the best possible events in which sponsor brands will have been an integral part.