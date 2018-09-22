press release: On Saturday, September 22, join Milwaukee’s film, art, music and tech communities at the inaugural Fall Experiment! This free, day-long celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship and creative collaboration will feature hands-on tech workshops in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, gaming and digital animation, alongside live musical performances and interactive presentations on film, art and entrepreneurship.

Programming will take place at the UWM Peck School of Arts Kenilworth Building on Milwaukee’s East Side. The Fall Experiment is open to the public, free of charge and offers something for anyone interested in learning more about the latest creative and tech trends. The day-long event also includes Black Cat Alley’s annual Mural Festival and music from The Pabst Theater Group and The Back Room @ Colectivo. All of these activities will take place against the backdrop of the ever-popular Doors Open Milwaukee.

The Fall Experiment is THE place for Wisconsin’s aspiring artists, inventors, engineers and imagineers to meet, learn and create together. For programming information and to register, visit http://www.fallexperiment.com. Sponsors and partners of the Fall Experiment include Northwestern Mutual, Gener8tor, BLK SHP, Advocate Aurora Health, Custom Reality Services, RokkinCat, Black Cat Alley, The Pabst Theater Group, 88Nine, Gufsky, Bright Cellars and Mungo Creative Group.

Free and open to the public, though registration is strongly encouraged