media release: Seven local farms have come together to create a Fall Farm Hop event to highlight the diverse local agricultural offerings in their community. The Fall Farm Hop encourages the community to visit or “hop” to each of the seven participating farms on September 19 from 11AM – 5PM to explore the farms, meet the farmers, learn about the diverse agricultural products and services they offer, and most importantly have a day filled with fall farm fun! Participants can pick up a Passport at any of the participating farms to have punched as they visit each farm throughout the day. Turn in the Passport at the last farm they visit to be entered to win prizes donated by each farm.

The event is the brainchild of Wells Farms Premium Beef owner, Sarah Wells. “Earlier this year when I was reflecting on what a year 2020 had been, I started thinking about all of the unique, small, family farms around us that helped keep our communities going with food, flowers, and an escape from the confines of their own four walls throughout this pandemic. We are really lucky to live in an area that is so rooted in agriculture and that offers so much diversity in products and services in a small geographical area.” So, Sarah reached out to fellow farm owners and operators and asked if they would be interested in hosting an event to showcase this diversity to our community and the Fall Farm Hop was born.

The seven farms you will visit during the September 19 event are; 4Square Farms, Rio; Burr Oak Gardens, Rio; Creek Bed Country Farmacy, Poynette; Lapacek’s Orchard, Poynette; Prairie Winds, Rio; Sassy Cow Creamery, Columbus; and Wells Farms Premium Beef, Rio. Each farm will be participating in different ways – some will be offering interactive activities, food, live music, unique shopping experiences, and more.

“As a young family business, Prairie Winds is excited to be a part of the farm hop to share our hobby farm passions with others,” says Allie Stone, owner of Prairie Winds.

For more information about the Fall Farm Hop, visit www.wellsfarmsbeef.com/pages/ fallfarmhop

4 Square Farm, N3070 Old County Rd F, Rio, Wisconsin 53960

www.4squarefarmllc.com

Burr Oak Gardens, W5511 County Road B, Rio, Wisconsin 53960

www.burroakgardens.com

Creek Bed Country Farmacy, N2767 Mountford Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955. Note: Enjoy 1/2 Price Admission on September 19)

www.creekbedcountryfarmacy.com

Lapacek's Orchard, N1959 Kroncke Rd, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

www.lapaceksorchard.com

Prairie Winds, W4929 Bradley Road, Rio, Wisconsin 53960

www.prairiewds.net

Sassy Cow Creamery, W4192 Bradley Road, Columbus, Wisconsin 53925

www.sassycowcreamery.com

Wells Farms, W4628 Hall Road, Rio, Wisconsin 53960

www.wellsfarmsbeef.com