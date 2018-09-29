press release: Come to the free Fall Festival featuring a Castle Bouncy House and Slide, Melted Grilled Cheese food truck, face painting, giant-sized Connect 4, carnival games: ring toss, basketball shoot out, dino dig, bean bag toss, cupcake walk, treasure hunt, give-away drawing, and good old fashioned community fun!

This is in the heart of Tenney-Lapham neighborhood and a great opportunity to meet neighbors and new friends. All are invited - this is free and open to the public. Guests will only be asked to pay for food truck purchases. The church will be open for anyone who is interested in a self-tour.

This event is part of our Third Space series from CPC. All are welcome to these community oriented events.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1224672704342196/