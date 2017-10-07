Fall Festival

press release: Come enjoy the beauty of fall at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. This family friendly event will give you a chance to participate in some of the many activities available at MacKenzie including archery, air guns, compass skills, wildlife tours, fire building, hiking, and studying the plant and critter life in our pond. In addition you can learn about (and touch) real furs and skulls, cut a “wood cookie” using a two-person crosscut saw, make leaf and wildlife track pressings and try other crafts. Come in costume (if you like) and participate in some of our seasonal activities — pumpkin painting, a hay bale maze, gunny sack races, face painting, scarecrow making, hayrides and more! There will be musical entertainment starting at 11 am. The $15/vehicle admission covers all activities. Food and gift shop items will be available at an additional cost. Come for an hour or plan to stay all day, there’s something for everyone! All proceeds stay at the MacKenzie Center to support the facility and its programs. For more information contact friendsofmackenzie@gmail.com or call the MacKenzie Center 608-635-8105. You can also check out our website www.friendsofmackenzie.org or visit our Facebook page.