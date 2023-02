Fall II Rise, Let Fate Decide, Seilies

× Expand MAFA Productions Seilies (left to right): Zachary Walton, Donovan Killgallon, Miguel Fred.

media release: Fall II Rise is a band originally from Puerto Rico, established in Madison, Wisconsin in 2014. Playing Bratfest, Rockfest, and many venues through the country and Puerto Rico. Coming back for one more show!! Also on Stage: Let Fate Decide (Rockford) Seilies (Madison) Doors at 5 PM Music at 8:30 Admission $10