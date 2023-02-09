media release:

Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County will host our first annual Silent Auction Event on Thursday, February 9th where we invite community members to raise money and hear from families who have been positively impacted from living in a Habitat Home. We will have a silent auction as well as a celebrity guest emcee. All proceeds from the event will go towards a Habitat for Humanity home in Dane County. Continue on to see sponsorship opportunities available and the various benefits associated with each level.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Chair@hypdanecounty.org for more details.

Reserve your ticket today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-in-love-with-habitat-fundraiser-tickets-495400174257