Fall Migration Birding

press release: Location: Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593 *We will meet in the lower parking lot*

Hosted by: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy

Guest speaker: Mike McDowell, Local Birding Expert and Nature Photographer

Description: Join Mike McDowell and other birding enthusiasts on a hike through Pope Farm Conservancy to observe the behavior of birds preparing for or already involved in fall migration. Every year birds fly thousands of miles in the fall to their wintering spots in the south. Mike will share tips and techniques for identifying and observing birds during this mass exodus. We are likely to see and hear many different birds both in the sky and in the habitat. Please bring binoculars, wear comfortable walking shoes, and dress for the weather.

Cost: This tour is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

Website: https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/ events/migrating-birds/