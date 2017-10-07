Fall Paper Shred Day

press release: Join us for the free Fall Paper Shred Event on Saturday, October 7 from 8:00-11:00 AM at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road behind the Senior Center. Pellitteri Waste Systems Data Destruction division will provide free confidential paper shredding for up to five banker's box per vehicle. This event for Fitchburg residents only. Bring gently used or new reusable grocery bags for donation to be reused. Any other questions can be answered by Holly Powell, Engineering Technician at 608-270-4263 or holly.powell@fitchburgwi.gov.