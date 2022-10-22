Join Heartland Threads Fibershed on October 22nd at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in Madison from 1-3 pm for the Fall Stash Swap!

Bring anything fiber arts related that you would be happy to send to a new home - spinning fiber, yarn, fleece, needles, hooks, drop spindles, notions, weaving supplies, patterns, felting supplies, or whatever. Oddball leftovers from projects? Supplies for a craft that didn't click with you? Fiber that seemed like a good idea at the time? Supplies someone asked if you wanted and you said yes because you didn't want to see them in a landfill? Bring them all!

(And finders keeper on any of the above: if it comes in, you could take it home!)