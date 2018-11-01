press release: The Downtown Madison FALL Wine Walk is hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. This evening event is a fun, safe way to shop and to enjoy downtown. Explore the shops and businesses in Downtown Madison as you taste a variety of wines, beer and specialty beverages. Registration includes a commemorative wine glass, wristband, market bag, drink samples and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops.

Don't miss The Post post party from 8pm - 10pm!

Prizes and drawings at 9pm. Winners do not need to be present to win! But entries must be turned in at The Post to be eligible for prizes. Limited to 500 tickets. Must be 21+. Designated driver tickets are FREE but do not include wine glasses. Please register for samples, market bag and to be eligible for prizes. Tickets are non-refundable.

HOW IT WORKS:

There are several Sip Stops on the Walk. Each Sip Stop will have samples available. Alcoholic sample sizes are limited to 1 – 2 ounces.

A Google map marks the participating locations and will be emailed to ticket purchasers and available the evening of the Walk.

To start the Walk, each ticket holder must stop at one of two check-in locations - Downtown Madison Visitors Center, 452 State Street or the Park Hotel, located on the Capitol Square - between 3pm and 6pm on the day of the event to show their ID (proof of legal drinking age) and to pick up their wristband, commemorative glass, shopping bag and list of participating businesses. No samples will be poured prior to 4pm.

No ID = No Wristband; No wristband = No wine. You may NOT pick up wristbands for other people. Wristbands will be secured at check in.

Participants pick up their glass and bring their glass along to participating business to sample.

Participants are encouraged to attend The Post post party at the Park Hotel from 8pm – 10pm for cocktails, coffee and prizes!

THE RULES: Must be 21+. Must provide proof of legal age at wristband check in. No wine/beverages will be served prior to 4p.m. All wine glasses must be empty before leaving a Sip Stop location. No open intoxicants in public spaces! Business will have a dump bucket and rinse station available.

Please do not ask participating businesses to over pour or give you an extra swig. It's not worth breaking the pouring, over serving or open intoxicant law. If you appear intoxicated, business owners and servers have the right to refuse serving you.

TIPS:

Bring your ID. Wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing, you'll be walking outdoors between locations. Cross the street at crosswalks! Post photos to Instagram and Facebook using hashtag #DowntownMadison

ENJOY THE EVENING RESPONSIBLY!