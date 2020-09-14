ONLINE: Families Like Mine

press release: Families Like Mine is a statewide conference for relative caregivers who are caring for children both through child welfare and informally.

Step 1: Register for the Virtual Conference

Step 2: Verify that you have received your confirmation email (the email you registered with)

Step 3: Register for optional discussion groups (Only 1 session per day)

Step 4: Access pre-recorded session beginning on Sept. 14th via links provided in your confirmation email

This week long VIRTUAL conference will feature pre-recorded presentations relevant to families caring for relative children . Virtual conference sessions include:

Mental Health and Youth

Trauma Informed Care

Overview of Juvenile Guardianships

Parenting Children of Color

Impact of Substance Abuse on Caregiver Families

Virtual Resource Room

These pre-recorded sessions will become available for viewing beginning on September 14 at 9:00 AM.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other relative caregivers and discuss information learned via recorded sessions through our virtual discussion groups taking place September 21-25.

Morning discussion sessions will take place 10-11 AM.

Evening discussion sessions will take place 6-7 PM.