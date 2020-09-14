ONLINE: Families Like Mine
Step 1: Register for the Virtual Conference
Step 2: Verify that you have received your confirmation email (the email you registered with)
Step 3: Register for optional discussion groups (Only 1 session per day)
Step 4: Access pre-recorded session beginning on Sept. 14th via links provided in your confirmation email
Families Like Mine is a statewide conference for relative caregivers who are caring for children both through child welfare and informally. This week long VIRTUAL conference will feature pre-recorded presentations relevant to families caring for relative children . Virtual conference sessions include:
- Mental Health and Youth
- Trauma Informed Care
- Overview of Juvenile Guardianships
- Parenting Children of Color
- Impact of Substance Abuse on Caregiver Families
- Virtual Resource Room
These pre-recorded sessions will become available for viewing beginning on September 14 at 9:00 AM.
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other relative caregivers and discuss information learned via recorded sessions through our virtual discussion groups taking place September 21-25.
Morning discussion sessions will take place 10-11 AM.
Evening discussion sessions will take place 6-7 PM.