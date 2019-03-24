press release: Sun. March 24th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Round Barn Lodge (E4830 US Hwy 14 in Spring Green) Family Farm Defenders Annual meeting from 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon (all members and allies are welcome!) followed at 1:00 pm by the 8th Annual John Kinsman Beginning Farmer Food Sovereignty Prize Award Dinner and Ceremony - with keynote address on " Farmers and Consumers Working Together for Food Sovereignty" by Patty Lovera, food and water policy director for Washington DC-based Food and Water Watch. Dinner tickets are $50 per person (kids under 12 free) and can be ordered in advance via the FFD webpage: www.familyfarmers.org For more details, you can also visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/367233260781610/