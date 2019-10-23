Family Halloween

(2018 pick) Get into the spooky spirit a few days early with the annual Madison Central Business Improvement District Halloween extravaganza. More than 75 local businesses and organizations will open their doors for family-friendly games, crafts, activities — and, of course, trick-or-treating. From hay rides around the Capitol Square to creepy entertainment, there's plenty to do for adults and kids alike.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 3:00 - 6:00 pm

State Street & Capitol Square

Halloween fun for families and kids 12 & under

Special Kids in the Rotunda shows and festive Halloween photos at Overture Center, Madison Parks Hay Rides around the Capitol Square, crafts, spooky stories, art projects, stories and songs, trick or treat at 75 participating businesses, and more!

2019 events TBA.