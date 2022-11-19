Family History Writing

media release: Celebrate National Family History Month with Ho-Chunk elder Sherman Funmaker. Sherman will share stories of his upbringing as a Bear Clan Member, a descendant of Mountain Wolf Woman, and a writer. He'll read some of his original writings and guide participants in writing about their own family history. This workshop is intended for adults, but anyone is welcome.

Last year we had the honor of hosting Ho-Chunk tribal member Andi Cloud as our Storyteller-in-Residence! Find out more about her exciting, multifaceted residency, "Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life"

This year, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and to welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-jope, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). In order to honor the specific role that storytellers play in Ho-Chunk and many Indigenous cultures and expand this program to include other kinds of knowledge, we've updated the name of this series from Storyteller-in-Residence to Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations of the Great Lakes. Native folks from different nations will lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships. Programs kick off in October following Indigenous Peoples' Day, and include art workshops, cooking and crop demonstrations, storytelling, presentations on traditional skills and customs, and more!