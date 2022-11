media release: Chick-Fil-A East Madison invites you to a night of family, food, and fun! This free event offers opportunities to get a picture with our Santa-Cow, and make a Christmas craft to take home! All ages are welcome.

Chick-Fil-A East Madison, 4212 E. Washington Ave. Madison , Thursday, December 15, from 5:00pm-7:00pm

Feel free to follow our social media pages for more information to come @cfaeastmadison