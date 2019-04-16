press release: Family Science Night has been wowing families with children of all ages for 16 years running, and this year will be no exception. This year’s event will feature more than 40 hands-on, science-based projects and stations for kids (and parents) to explore. Best of all – this remains a free event, with no advance registration.

Family Science Night runs 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Sonderegger Science Center. Spanish interpreters will be available. Parking is free.

“Once people participate in our event and explore first-hand the wonders and magic of science, no matter what age they are, they’re hooked,” Dr. Amy Schiebel, Associate Professor and Director of the Office for Science Outreach, said. “They see science and science education in our community in a really accessible and exciting way, and they want more of it.”

Family Science Night grows each year. Projects and science stations have included topics such as fermentation (think Kombucha), fun with liquid nitrogen (shattering roses and marshmallows), learning how your eyes work, fossil exploration and a much, much more. From biology to physics – Family Science Night has something fun and educational for all of your family members!