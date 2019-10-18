Family Tours

press release: Join us for science-themed guided tours of Alumni Park as part of UW–Madison’s Wisconsin Science Festival and Family Weekend. All are welcome to hear science-themed stories of UW–Madison alumni, discoveries, and innovations featured in the park. Plus, enjoy learning about the stories behind the park’s exhibits and landscape. Tours will be offered at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and meet in the Welcome Plaza by the fountain on Langdon Street. Walking tours of the park last approximately 30 minutes. Light refreshments available in One Alumni Place, the visitor center located just off the park.