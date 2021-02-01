media release: Wisconsin Youth Company and Tri4Schools invite you to join in a celebration of winter activities and family fun! Sign up and receive a Winter Bucket List Bingo Card full of cozy, fun, and fitness challenges perfect for cold days and snowy weather. Complete a row of bingo to be entered to win awesome prizes! Our Winter Goody Boxes have specially selected materials and treats from local vendors to kick-start your winter adventures. Every purchase donates $10 to programs serving children’s health and well-being in our community! The event runs Monday, February 1-Sunday, February 28.

Start and end time: Monday, February 1-Sunday, February 28.

Event date; RSVP/ticket deadline if there is one: https://givebutter.com/ WinterQuest21

Both Wisconsin Youth Company and Tri4Schools are non-profit organizations dedicated to making our programs accessible for all children by providing scholarships and financial aid to children in need. The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the families we serve. You can help to ensure these programs continue into the future by joining the Family Winter Quest as a fundraiser!