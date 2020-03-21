The Fancy Pears
Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Madison based The Fancy Pears will fill you up fat and happy with catchy rock 'n' roll grooves of alternative, folk, and, pop. Based out of Madison, Wisconsin with influences like The Pixies, Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Modest Mouse, Of Montreal, Bright Eyes, Meat Puppets, and The Decemberists. Good and dancy stuff! Free admission!
