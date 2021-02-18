ONLINE: Fang VonWrathenstein

press release: SUPER excited to announce that Grant Truesdell from Unleash the Archers will be in attendance at the Lords of the Trident CD Release Party for The Offering on 4/2 in Madison! He'll be joining us onstage to provide his EVIL growls live, just as he did on the album!

To help offset the cost of his plane ticket, Fang VonWrathenstein is going live tonight on twitch and singing the entire album! Tune in at 4:30pm Central (hit the "follow" button so you don't miss when we go live!):

Twitch

..and don't forget: you can get the ENTIRE ALBUM RIGHT NOW for only $5 on our Patreon! The album doesn't release publicly until 4/1, so if you want a copy right this second, sign up for the Patreon at the $5 level or above!

Get the album RIGHT NOW!

Any additional tip money that we get tonight will go towards getting Grant a better flight (double airplane pillow, perhaps another packet of peanuts, etc.)...and anything we've got left over will go towards Master Herc's smashed cymbal fund. Apparently shooting SICK FOOTY out in zero degree weather is not good for keeping your cymbals in one piece? Well, those are the sacrifices you make for an awesome music video!